With all of the retrospective gaze of Radwood, it’s easy to think that these teens have perfectly grasped how everyone dressed up their cars and themselves back then, But it’s important to go to the source material every so often, and for that we have the New Orleans bounce classic Bootin’ Up.

First put out in 1993 by the wonderful Take Fo’ records (home to DJ Jubilee, and springing forth from a public access show), the song is just about perfect. The cars match as well, with a slantnose 911 drop and Fox Mustangs as far as the eye can see.



Also present is a Nissan, what is that, a Maxima? lowrider, the kind of car now the subject of nostalgia, like on UndergroundStyles.us on instagram.



Nostalgia is a powerful force here. I know that I might as well start writing paeans to the big chrome muscle cars of Ridin’ Spinners, as it’s only a matter of time before my heart gets a few years older and softer.

But for now, I have these small wheel Bootin’ Up cars to keep my chest tingling.