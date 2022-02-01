Tesla fans are really deep in their feelings. Apparently having a lock on the whole electric vehicle market with over 60 percent market share isn’t enough. They need to be have official recognition of how great the company is. That’s the root cause of a petition that’s been signed by thousands, as Business Insider reports that Tesla stans want the f ederal g overnment to acknowledge the companies contributions to EVs.

Advertisement

The whole ordeal seems to come from hurt feelings over a White House meeting last year when Uncle Joe invited the CEOs of the B ig T hree to the White House to convince the country to get into EVs. But people noticed that a certain eccentric CEO of an American EV company was missing. Press Secretary ​​Jen Psaki cleared that up. From the Insider:



Asked during a press briefing whether Tesla was excluded because its employees are not unionized, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she’ll “let you draw your own conclusion.

Musk and his flock felt he got snubbed. Of course, he took to Twitter to complain.



Remember, this whole thing happened over six months ago. Fast forward to today, and Tesla stans are still hurt about it. Enough so that someone started a petition on Change.org calling for the Biden administration to acknowledge the company’s EV supremacy. From Insider/the petition:

The White House and the Biden Administration have intentionally been trying to ignore Tesla’s hard work while propping up GM and others as ‘EV Leaders,’” the petition says. “This is an insult to the Americans who work for Tesla.

Advertisement

That’s not the best part of this petition, which has garnered close to 39,000 signatures as of this writing. The petition organizers seem to think that this all has something to do with Tesla’s anti-union views as the CEO meeting at the White House was part of a larger UAW event:



They have snubbed Tesla on behalf of UAW citing that the EV events were for UAW.

So rather than acknowledge the very real problem of Tesla being anti-union, these people would rather complain and think that Musk not being invited to an EV event at the White House six months ago means that the government doesn’t think the company is great. Someone explain to me how going to these kinds of lengths for a company is ok.

