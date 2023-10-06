This Is The Most Honest Ad On Facebook Marketplace

Honesty is such a beautiful thing, isn’t it? Buying a used car from an online classified ad can be a nerve-wracking thing. You never truly know just what the car has been through and what condition it’s in. Well, one beautiful Facebook Marketplace user decided to be very upfront about the condition of his 2013 BMW M3 convertible.

Your eyes do not deceive you. That is a picture of a black M3 on its roof – a place it shouldn’t be. You see, Vania Morejón of Williamsburg, Virginia, wanted to be extremely honest about the car he was trying to sell. At one point it was clearly in a very gnarly accident. Pictures show some very serious damage to the front passenger side of he car as well as the roof (it was upside down afterall). He also admits the car hasn’’t started since the accident and is listing it for $9,500.

Advertisement

Now, I have no idea if $9,500 is a good price for that car. A quick search of AutoTrader shows that most 2013 M3s with the DCT transmission and about 70,000 miles are being sold in the upper-to-mid-$20,000 range. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much it’ll cost to properly fix Morejón’s M3. So, I cannot say whether it’s a really good value or not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That being said, the seller is firm in the idea that he does not want to part out the car. Thing thing is leaving his driveway – albeit on a flatbed – in one piece. He’s also not interested in trades, so don’t even think about it, Goddamit.



There is just one single issue I take with this ad. Under the condition section, it says “Used - Good.” Now, I’m not saying I’m an expert on the condition of vehicles. God knows my black BMW convertible has seen better days, but I feel like “good” is a stretch when the main photo of a car is it sitting on its roof.

Advertisement

Anyway, I feel like we should collectively thank the seller for being so honest in his Facebook ad. It’s a rare trait these days – especially as the used car market remains wildly competitive. If you do happen to want an M3 as an extreme project car, please buy this thing, and tell us if it lives up to the hype.