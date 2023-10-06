Alfa Romeo Spider Quadrifoglio, Griffith 200, Saab 9-5 Aero Wagon: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Often, in this slideshow, I like to come up with a fun little bit. Cheap cars, purple cars, cars from a specific city or location. But sometimes, I can’t — not from a lack of ability to come up with one, or a lack of cars that fit the bill. No, sometimes I can’t invent a bit because the cars I’ve seen online are just too good.

As I scoured Craigslist this past week, I found all manner of cool cars. Fast wagons, boxy two-door Audis, not one but two motorcycles with horizontally-opposed engines — the pickings this week were good. Too good, in fact, to whittle down to some arbitrary bit. Instead, I present to you an uncatered and unfiltered look at the internet’s Dopest Cars.