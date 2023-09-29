Plymouth Satellite, Ford Mustang GT350R, Kawasaki Ninja H2: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Do you feel the need? The need for speed? But not, y’know, the video game. Or the 2014 major motion picture adaptation starring Aaron Paul. I’m talking good, old-fashioned, fighter pilot need for speed. If so, if you feel that specific need, you’ve come to the right place.
This week on Dopest, we’re looking for speed. But not just top speed, trap speed, or corner speeds — we’re looking at all the ways a vehicle can be fast. If you’re wondering what that even means, how a car can be fast without physical speed — well, you’ll just have to read through to find out. Welcome to this week’s Dopest Cars.