Plymouth Satellite, Ford Mustang GT350R, Kawasaki Ninja H2: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

The Acura Integra is, in our collective memory, a fast car. Sure, many of the old base model were plain old commuters, but those aren’t the cars that have been preserved. The Integras of today are all fast, because we remember them being fast, and our modern interpretation of the vehicle has to match our misplaced nostalgia for what once — and, at the same time, never — was.

Take this Integra, for example. Its stock engine has been removed — making the car, objectively, less Integra — and replaced with one from a Prelude. This makes the car faster, bringing it more in line with how we all think an Integra should be. Is it possible to make something less itself, and in so doing make it more itself?