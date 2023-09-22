Pontiac Trans Am, Nissan 300ZX, Mitsubishi 3000GT: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Statistically, most of us are not rich. Me writing this, you reading it — none of us are millionaires or billionaires. But in a world where new cars are only attainable by the rich, what’s left for all of us? Is it still possible to be an enthusiast on a budget?

Yes, it is. To prove it, this week’s Dopest is a $5,000 Challenge edition — no vehicle in these slides is listed for more than fifty big ones. From $5,000 at the top to to $500 at the bottom, these slides are made for the brokest of us. Welcome, fellow plebes, to this week’s Dopest Cars.