This Is Honda's First Ever Production V8

Honda’s first production V8 is finally coming...to a marina near you. Honda Marine has debuted the BF350 V8, which will be the brand’s most powerful outboard motor. And yes, it comes with VTEC.



Honda Marine says the sleek new BF350 is meant for water craft over 25 feet in length, and the brand new 5.0-liter V8 will deliver 350 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. That’s 350 hp at the propeller, mind you, while being powered by 86 octane unleaded gasoline. No need for premium gasoline.

The new motor’s power output ought to make pushing a floating bog around that much easier, especially if buyers opt for running dual outboa rds on their boat, for a total of 16 mighty cylinders and some 700 hp.

Honda is leaning into its automotive history with two paint colors for the V8 outboard, Aquamarine Silver and Grand Prix White.

The strongest connection to Honda auto, however, is in the inclusion of VTEC, which Honda goes on to explain:

Adapted from Honda automotive platforms, VTEC® (Variable Valve Timing & Lift Electronic Control) is an exclusive Honda technology incorporated into the design of the all-new BF350 outboard. Lending itself to improved power, VTEC® uses a mild cam profile to operate intake valves at low rpm and engages a high-output cam profile for higher-RPM operation. The result is a broader, flatter torque curve and the delivery of smooth power throughout the engine’s operating range (across all RPMs for peak power). In addition, the BLAST™ (Boosted Low Speed Torque) System, another Honda technological advantage, dramatically improves the performance and acceleration of the BF350 by advancing ignition timing during ‘hammer down’ acceleration. The Engine Control Module (ECM) steps in to increase injector timing, creating a more potent air/fuel mixture. The resulting boost in available torque at low rpm contributes to a strong holeshot rapidly getting the boat up on plane.

Pricing for the BF350 V8 will start at $45,299, and the outboard can be equipped with counter rotation for a small premium, bringing the cost to $45,799. Sales will start in early 2024. And that’s when you can brag to your buddies about VTEC kicking in as you cruise past the mid-powerband.