Say 'I Do' With These Honda Wedding Bands From Japan

A jeweler in Japan is selling wedding bands with Honda’s seal of approval. While there probably isn’t an actual Honda or Acura part number for the platinum bridal bands from U-Treasure, the ring sets are still officially sanctioned by Big Red in the form of iconic logos, which are engraved on the inside of the rings.



For Honda stans like myself, this is love at first sight. I mean, what better way to say, “I do ” and proclaim your undying love for another car enthusiast than with a wedding band that says “VTEC” on it? The bands are a bit on the pricy side, starting at ¥132,000, or just over $950.00 at current exchange rates. I’m unsure if that’s overpriced for a pair of platinum wedding bands, but I think it’s worth it given the choices of Honda logos available.

There are 12 of them in all, as Car Watch reports, ranging from the “H” logo to the bold lettering of the full “HONDA” badge. There’s also a borderless “H” that looks like a truncated, upside down “A,” which bolsters my argument that the Acura logo is really just the Honda logo flipped on its head. There’s also some Kanji characters that I absolutely cannot read. And there’s an “H M ” logo, which refers to the stamped initials of some of Honda’s most esteemed engines.



But some of my favorite wedding ring designs from this release bear the model names of the Prelude and Beat, as well as those of the Civic Type R and Integra Type R — not Type S. The SiR is there, too, for good measure, because we all know that the EP3 Civic SiR hatchback (based on the seventh-generation Civic) is the unsung hero of the historical performance Civic lineup.



Luckily, the wedding bands eschew the gaudy looks of the tenth-generation Honda Civic Type R. In fact, the Honda rings are downright classy and look quite understated from afar. Unless you made a point of showing someone, onlookers would have no clue that underneath that wedding ring, you’re rocking the beloved “Dual Overhead Camshaft, Valve Timing Electronically Controlled” badge. Classy.



Indeed, love is a Honda. Wait, no. That’s Subaru, though it should be Honda. And now it can be with these wedding bands. The rings are available starting July 10 at U-Treasure’s store in Tokyo, Japan, but it looks like buyers in the U.S. can use a forwarding service to get a set of rings.