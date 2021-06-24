There's A Dealer Marking Up New 2020 Dodge Journeys

Image : Dodge

Everyone knows that inventory is tight right now and that right now, dealerships are not shy about charging full MSRP and in some cases over sticker for “regular” cars—not just hard-to-find models. However, there is one brave Dodge dealer in Georgia that is putting a market adjustment on what arguably is one of the least desirable “new” cars you can buy.

I was doing some research on what cars still have some hefty discounts on them, despite the market being crunched by low supply. Naturally, I went to my old friend the Dodge Journey. Surely, there had to be a handful of Dodge’s cheap three-row crossover that the brand killed off in 2020t. Not only were there a “handful” of cars, but Autotrader tells me there are well over 1,000 brand new Journeys still for sale.

The bulk of these vehicles are being advertised with discounts upwards of $11,000 off the MSRP.

Screenshot : Autotrader.com

I am going to assume that most of these big discounts are “rebate stacked” with qualifying discounts that most buyers would not get, but if there was some buyer shopping for a MOPAR-made three-row crossover it looks like they could easily score one for under $20,000.

Because I am a curious dude, I ran the search to see what the highest priced Journey could possibly be and I found a number of listings posted by Landmark Dodge in Georgia.

Screenshot : Autotrader.com

What struck me was that there were a bunch of Journeys all listed for around $33,000 with cloth seats and hubcaps. This seemed a bit pricey for such a “budget-oriented” model. I checked their website and all these cars have a sticker price of around $27,000.

Screenshot : Chrysler.com

I figured there may have been an error with their listings so I gave the sales team a call. The salesperson on the phone confirmed that several units were available and that they were indeed applying a “market adjustment” to their leftover 2020 Journeys. The salesman cited “inventory shortages” for the reason behind their inflated pricing, despite the fact they are sitting on seventeen of these things.

When my colleague Lawrence recently covered a Dodge dealer selling Demons for $20o,000, that seemed bonkers but it kind of makes sense when you consider that car was a limited run model with extreme performance. It will never cease to amaze me what some buyers are willing to pay for certain cars and apparently, there are folks in Georgia so desperate for that #DodgeJourneylyfe that they would pay $6,000 over sticker for one. At least this dealer thinks so.

