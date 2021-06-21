A Dealer Still Has 16 Brand New Dodge Challenger Demons For Sale

1 of the 16 Demons Image : Huntington Beach Dodge

Have you been hankering for Dodge Challenger Demon since you missed out on the initial run? Well, a local Southern California Dodge dealer may be able to help you out. Huntington Beach Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has not one, but 16 brand new 2018 Demons in their inventory.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Jalopnik/Cargurus

The Demon was introduced for the 2018 model year with production starting late 2017. Only 3,330 of the 808 horsepower super muscle cars were ever produced. Production ceased mid-2018.



You’ll be hard-pressed to find a single new Demon anymore. The ones that I’ve seen that are “new” are new in the sense that they have low miles. Usually a few hundred or less. I was told that the ones on their lot all have zero miles.



I stumbled across this random find one night browsing cars for sale, as I usually do when I’m bored. I don’t share everything I come across when I’m goofing around looking at listings, but a dealer with this many new, never-before-registered Demons for sale seemed noteworthy.

2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Image : Stellantis Media Archives

The owner of the dealership had been sitting on them since their debut. The sales department informed me that the owner had decided that now was the time to list them for sale because of the inventory shortage everyone is facing. I guess he thinks the inventory shortage means there might be a market for Demons right now.



Advertisement

Of course, a car like a Dodge Demon won’t come cheap. Market values for these things have only gone up. At auctions, they routinely go for over six figures. Flippers were reportedly asking as much as half a million for one. Dodge tried to keep dealers from marking them up but failed. Keep in mind the MSRP for a Demon when it was new was $84,995. If you want one of the 16 Demons on this lot, I was told they are asking a whopping $200,000 each. I could tell the sales manager had some kind of reluctance when he told me the price. Its a lot. But on the other hand, it’s of the most powerful and fastest production cars ever made and they’re not making more of them.

