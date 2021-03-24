Dodge Offers Software Update For Chargers And Challengers That Limits Them To 3 HP Of Raw Hemi Power

Screenshot : Dodge

Dodge seems to have decided that if its customers paid good money for their cars, maybe they should actually get to keep them, and as such have developed a brand-new bit of security software for Chargers and Challengers with either the 392 cubic inch/6.4-liter Hemi V8 or the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 engines. The new software will require a four-digit security code, and if it doesn’t get the proper code, engine power will be limited to about three horsepower. So, really, the software also unlocks a whole new driving mode!

Advertisement

Dodge’s CEO, Tim Kuniskis, had this to say of the software update, which will be available for free to owners of 2015 to 2021 Charger or Challenger owners:

“Today, Dodge is launching a new owner-customized ‘double verification’ security system. When flashed into the computer of affected 2015 or newer Dodge muscle cars, the protective software will limit the engine output to less than 3 horsepower, foiling fast getaways and joyrides.”

The double verification system is conceptually similar to the two-factor authentication you may use for your email security or your OnlyFans content-provider account.

Kuniskis continues,

“More than 150 cars are stolen every day in the United States. For any car owner, it’s terrible, it’s a hassle and it’s a personal violation. Though statistically rare, car thieves have targeted the high-horsepower Dodge muscle cars, and we want the Dodge ‘Brotherhood’ to know we’re taking quick action and covering their backs.”

Please note, for all you women out there who have Dodge muscle cars, I guess you’re brothers now, according to Dodge. So, enjoy that, I guess.

This means that even if a clever thief is able to spoof your key fob’s code, this should prevent them from getting away in anything resembling a hurry, since they’ll have 2.8 HP and 22 foot-pounds of torque on tap.

Advertisement

The way the engine manages to restrict the power so effectively from 485 HP/475 pound-feet or 707 HP and 650 lb of torque is by limiting the engines to a 675 rpm idle.

We know all too well that these Dodge muscle cars are popular targets for theft, since we had a press Cherokee Trackhawk stolen from us in 2019, during the Detroit Auto Show.

Advertisement

As a low-power fetishist, I’d like to take this moment to publicly ask Dodge to send me a press Challenger or Charger that I can try out in the 3 HP mode. In its lightest form, a Challenger would have almost 1, 300 lbs to move around per HP, which isn’t too far off from what the 1.1 HP Changli’s power-to-weight is.

Well, the Changli is probably closer to 900 lb/HP, but I don’t think it’s making anywhere near the 22 pound-feet of torque, so what I’m saying is that this would make for a fantastic drag race.

Advertisement

Man, I want to feel what those three wild Hemi-horses can do!