Building cars is a difficult business. I wouldn’t even dare to say otherwise, and it’s always difficult to get things right the first go around. That’s why we are taking a look at the which automakers faced the toughest slate of manufacturer recalls this year.

I’ll jump to the chase: It wasn’t pretty for Ford. The company had over twice the number of potentially impacted vehicles as the next closest brand. Over 17 percent of every car it produced for 2022 were recalled at some point.

I won’t spoil anything else too much, so click around and see what the most recalled manufactures of 2022 were.