Emerson Fittipaldi was the youngest driver ever to win a Formula 1 World Driver’s Championship when he took the title in 1972, at just 25 years old. The Lotus 72D that brought him there is a legend in its own right, thanks in large part to its iconic gold-over-black John Player Special livery. Now, Amalgam Collection — maker of painstakingly detailed scale models of the world’s most desirable cars — has partnered with artist Alan Thornton to recreate Fittipaldi’s Lotus in a gorgeous series of large-format silkscreen prints made with real 24-c arat gold.

Measuring 4.5 feet by 3 feet, the silkscreen prints are based off of large-format studio photos of Fittipaldi’s original race car, shot by Thornton. The stark white background makes the gold leaf pop. These aren’t mere posters; they’re museum-grade art prints. Most importantly, each numbered print is signed by Emerson Fittipaldi himself, as well as Thornton .



The Lotus 72D screenprint is limited to just 50 examples, but Amalgam and Thornton have partnered to produce other museum-quality automotive prints as well, including this gorgeous close-up image of a Maserati 300 S engine bay.

Pricing on the Fittipaldi-signed prints has not yet been announced; keep an eye on Amalgam’s website for more information.