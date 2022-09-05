Emerson Fittipaldi was the youngest driver ever to win a Formula 1 World Driver’s Championship when he took the title in 1972, at just 25 years old. The Lotus 72D that brought him there is a legend in its own right, thanks in large part to its iconic gold-over-black John Player Special livery. Now, Amalgam Collection — maker of painstakingly detailed scale models of the world’s most desirable cars — has partnered with artist Alan Thornton to recreate Fittipaldi’s Lotus in a gorgeous series of large-format silkscreen prints made with real 24-carat gold.
Measuring 4.5 feet by 3 feet, the silkscreen prints are based off of large-format studio photos of Fittipaldi’s original race car, shot by Thornton. The stark white background makes the gold leaf pop. These aren’t mere posters; they’re museum-grade art prints. Most importantly, each numbered print is signed by Emerson Fittipaldi himself, as well as Thornton.
The Lotus 72D screenprint is limited to just 50 examples, but Amalgam and Thornton have partnered to produce other museum-quality automotive prints as well, including this gorgeous close-up image of a Maserati 300S engine bay.
Pricing on the Fittipaldi-signed prints has not yet been announced; keep an eye on Amalgam’s website for more information.