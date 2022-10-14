Every Lotus Evija is special. After all, it’s a 2,000-horsepower electric hypercar that costs around $2 million and can run to 186 mph in nine seconds. That power is also enough for the Evija to break 200 mph. Oh, and it’s made by Lotus. If you ever see one in real life, consider yourself lucky. But now there’s a limited-edition Evija that’s even more special: the Evija Fittipaldi.

Named in honor of Emerson Fittipaldi, the Formula 1 driver who won five of the 1972 season’s 11 races, which led to Fittipaldi winning the driver’s championship and Team Lotus taking the constructor’s championship. Only eight will be built, and even with a price of “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it,” Lotus says every Evija Fittipaldi has been sold. So if you saw this article and thought you might pick one up as an early Christmas gift to yourself, sorry about that. Maybe you can convince one of the owners to sell theirs to you at an absurd markup?

Then again, it doesn’t sound like the Evija Fittipaldi is much more than a graphics package with a fancy name. The exterior is hand-painted, tough, and you get a plan view of Fittipaldi’s Lotus 72 etched into the carbon fiber roof, as well as Fittipaldi’s signature stitched into the dashboard. Plus, the rotary dial is made from recycled Lotus 72 aluminum, which is actually really cool.

That special rotary knob probably inflates the price significantly, but again, north of $2 million, who really cares? Is anything ever not worth the money when you’re rich enough to casually spend millions on an EV with less range than a Chevrolet Bolt?

OK , that Bolt comparison might have been a bit unfair. Technically true but a bit un fair. Hopefully, the eight people who bought the Evija Fittipaldi enjoy their cars and even drive them a bit instead of simply parking them in storage.

