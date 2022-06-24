People always say “you get what you pay for,” but that’s not always the case - especially when it comes to cars. T hese days, you can pick up some surprisingly lovely runarounds for a lot less than you might think. Well, only if you can find a dealer not charging ridiculous markups.



So that got us thinking about the other end of the automotive spectrum. If cheaper cars are getting nicer inside, are expensive cars getting worse? To find out, we turned to you and asked for the expensive cars that you think have the worst interiors. Here are some of your top picks.