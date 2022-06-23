The price of a new car seems to always be on the rise, but the amount of car you get for your hard-earned dollars also seems to be improving. So much so that more budget-friendly vehicles now come with some pretty bougie features and luscious interiors. So with a more expensive car, you’d expect to get a lot more bang for your buck, right?



But that might not always be the case. And we suspect that some pricier models out there might, in fact, come with pretty sparse interiors and features. So we want to find out if spending more money on a car really does equate to a better interior experience.

That means that today, we’re asking you what expensive cars come with the worst interiors?

A lot of things can make an interior appear below par. Maybe it’s a few missing essentials, such as cup-holders, USB charging ports, or even a comfy armrest for you to lean on. Alternatively, the construction of all the features you do have might not be up to your usual standard. Soft-touch materials might be replaced by scratchy plastics and synthetic leather.

If you go out and buy a Nissan GT-R today, you’ll be greeted with an interior that’s straight out of the late Noughties. And, if you’re dropping $100,000 on a car, that could leave you feeling a little hard done by. Or maybe you’re disappointed by all of the optional extras you need to add on to any Mercedes-Benz to make its cabin livable. Ticking those boxes and watching the price climb can be a painful experience.

Whatever the reasoning behind your choice, we want to hear it. So, head to the comments section below and let us know the expensive cars you think come with crappy interiors. We’ll round up some of the top offenders in a slideshow tomorrow afternoon.