The Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4² is back with its badass portal axles, huge ground clearance and thumping twin-turbo V8. Take a look at this big green monster: the 2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4².

Unlike the last 4x4², which was a G550 model, this one is based on the full-fat G63, because of course it is. It pumps out 585 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. That’s a huge jump over the older model’s 416 hp and 450 lb-ft. I also wouldn’t be surprised if this is one of the last applications of Mercedes’s kickass 4-liter V8.

Advertisement

That’s all well and good, but the 4x4²’s real party trick is its portal axles. That gives it 13.8 inches (351mm) of ground clearance. That’s up 4.3 inches over the standard G63. It can climb a hill as steep as 45 degrees, and wade water levels of up to about 35.8 inches (910mm). Not too shabby.

According to CNET, a big difference between the old car and the new car is that it retains the new G-Class’s independent front suspension, whereas the old one was solid. While that 13.8 number is impressive, it’s actually 3.3 inches lower than the old G550 4x4². The wading depth has also gone down 3.6 inches.

Check out this video from Mercedes-Benz with Toni Mäntele, Head of Product Management for the G-Class, going over the new vehicle.

G-Class Private Lounge – Walkaround | Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4²

This cars follows in the footsteps of not only the G550 4x4², but the 2013 G63 AMG 6x6 monster and the 2017 Mercedes-Mayback 650 Landaulet. Those are some pretty beefy older siblings.



Advertisement

On the outside, the 4x4² pictured is painted in “Green Hell Mago” which pays homage to the Nürburgring. It actually debuted on the AMG GT R about a year ago. If this color isn’t your style, there are a total of 40 to choose from, so I’m sure you’ll find something you like. You can get a “professional” roof rack and ladder at the back of the truck. There are little bits of carbon all over – especially at the wheel arches and front spoiler/lightbar/badass- looking thing. On top of that, the spare wheel holder is also carbon fiber, of course.

Advertisement

That wheel, if you are wondering, is 22-inches just like all the others.

Advertisement

Inside, the 4x4² is full of carbon fiber for an “exclusive touch, ” because it certainly isn’t to save weight. The gauge cluster startup screen has a very-G-Class 4x4² image. Just for a little extra pizzazz, the car has extended ambient lighting that goes into the air vents. That’s camp. Napa leather and diamond stitching can be found throughout. It’s all part of the G Manufaktur program that lets customers customize their cars exactly how they want.

Mercedes hasn’t announced how much the G63 4x4² will cost, or how many they’ll make, but you can probably guess it will not be cheap.