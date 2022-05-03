There must be a lot of people who aren’t phased by high gas prices. Automakers keep rolling out big- ass SUVs like it’s the 2000s all over again. It makes sense, though, as these things print money for automakers. And people love big luxury SUVs, even if some of them may be pointless. Case in point: GMC has introduced an ultimate version of a trim that we all thought was the ultimate trim. It’s the all-new 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate. And it’s also the only way you’ll be able to get Super Cruise on a Yukon initially.

Advertisement

The biggest differences on the Yukon Denali Ultimate are all in the details. Premium is the name of the game. On the outside there is Vader Chrome, which is just dark-tinted chrome trim pieces; 22-inch bright chrome wheels; and Galvano trim on the front grille. As if the big- ass Denali logos weren’t enough, everything else is extra for extra’s sake. The real luxury is on the inside.



The interior of the Yukon Denali Ultimate looks to be one of the most premium interiors GMC has ever created. Seating gets a color exclusive to the Denali Ultimate trim c alled Alpine Umber with full-grain leather seating for the first and second rows; contrasting stitching throughout; 16-way massaging power seats; aluminum trim; premium Bose audio system with aluminum grills for the door speakers and headrest-mounted speakers.

And if all that isn’t unnecessarily luxurious, the dash, which is covered in Palado open-pore wood trim, has a topographical map of Mount Denali laser etched into the wood. Of course, this is all in addition to the usual connectivity tech and huge 10.2-inch infotainment screen.



The big news though is the addition of GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving tech. It’s the third GMC vehicle, after the Hummer EV and the Sierra 1500 Denali, to get the driving tech. GMC says that owners will even be able to tow “hands-free” on certain roads.



Advertisement

No pricing has been announced yet, but we can safely assume what Super Cruise will cost based on other GM vehicles. On the Cadillac Escalade, it’s a $2,500 option on both the standard Escalade and ESV. However, on the Sierra 1500 Denali, it requires a $4,000+ option package but it’s standard on the Sierra Denali Ultimate. And Super Cruise requires a GMC Connected Services plan to use. Pricing for the 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate will be released this summer before it goes on sale this fall.

