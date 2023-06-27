These Are Your Most Surprising Rental Car Stories

“I had to fly from Atlanta to Phila for a friend’s wedding. On Valujet.

“My flight out of ATL was delayed, then canceled; the next flight was full so I took the airline voucher and waited for the next flight, which was delayed over an hour as well.

“By the time I got to the Avis counter in PHL it was almost midnight, and there was a line of about a half-dozen people in front of me and one harried Avis clerk at the counter who was having difficulty with the dot matrix tractor printer that was used to print out the contracts,

“The clerk had no idea how to fix the printer, and the person who did was out driving the bus to and from the airport terminal.

“Me, being a bit of a computer geek (and hoping to get to my hotel before dawn) volunteered to help.

“The clerk let me behind the counter, I unjammed the printer, reloaded the paper and replaced the ribbon for good measure. I hoped the clerk would bump me to the front of the line, but noooooo. Back to the end of the line I go.

“Fortunately, after fixing the printer, everything went smoothly and I was at the head of the line in 20-ish minutes.

“Now, being the cheap bastard I am, I always reserve an economy car and hope for an upgrade. I was expecting maybe a Ford Focus or maybe a Nissan Altima. The clerk handed me the keys and gave me a parking slot number. When I asked her what kind of car I had, she simply smiled and said ‘You’ll see. Thanks again.’

“I walk out to the lot and to my surprise there sat a black Cadillac DeVille. I thought to myself ‘naw, this has got to be a mistake’ but the key fit. I loaded up the car and drove to the gate. I will admit I was sweating a little when i handed the guard my contract, but he just waved me through.

“So now I have a new Cadillac for the weekend (185 miles on the odometer) for the price of a crappy Ford or Nissan.

“And the best part? One of the limos the family of the bride rented failed to show up, so the father of the bride paid me $100 to shuttle the grand parents on the bride’s side from the church to the reception and then back to the bride’s parents’ house - a total of maybe 25 miles.”