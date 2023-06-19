If you’re after an off-road-ready SUV, the Jeep Wrangler has been the obvious choice for decades. Its rugged design is timeless, and it has the go-anywhere reputation to match those classic looks. But the Wrangler is getting an upgrade for 2024, so it’s time to check in and see if it’s still as rugged and dependable as it’s always been.



Jeep’s barrage of updates to the Wrangler include small styling tweaks, an upgraded infotainment system, and an optional full-floating Dana 44 rear axle. The automaker has also added a pair of new models: the Sport S 4xe that offers a lower price point on the plug-in hybrid model, while Rubicon X adds more off-roading prowess.

The Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models all remain.

Jeep will also offer four powertrain options in the Wrangler, including the two-liter turbocharged PHEV 4xe, which produces 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque; and a 6.4-liter V8, which kicks out 470 hp, 470 pound-feet of torque. These powertrains can also be paired with Jeep’s advanced 4x4 systems, and some models even come with water fording capabilities of up to 34 inches. As expected, the Wrangler remains an impressive machine on paper.

But nobody drives a Wrangler on paper, they take it to the dirt.

So, to test out all the modifications and changes that Jeep has made to the 2024 Wrangler, we’re flying out to Utah this week to put the car through its paces. We’ll be testing the Wrangler out on scenic roads across the state, as well as taking it off-roading to really test its mettle. And before I head to the airport, we wondered what you might like to know about the 2024 Jeep Wrangler?

If you have any burning questions about the latest and greatest from Jeep, head to the comments section below and let us know. I’ll do my best to answer them when I get in the car this week.