Kashif Khan | Did Aliens Edit Our DNA | Clip 02 | Ep.198

Last week, Patrick released an episode with Kashif Khan as a guest. Khan claims that aliens edited human DNA just before the start of recorded history to restrict lifespans to a maximum of 120 years. Khan stated that his unfounded belief stems from characters in historical myths living for centuries. Patrick doesn’t challenge it, hypothesizing that those mythical figures might have been aliens themselves or human-alien hybrids.

The discussion with Khan isn’t an outlier. Patrick has invited guests to talk about aliens secretly living among us, how the truth about UFOs being kept from the public, and weird ideas about the pyramids. You know, normal stuff from someone who should probably also stay off the racing commentary circuit.