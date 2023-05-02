These Are Your Automotive Blind Spots

QOTD

These Are Your Automotive Blind Spots

There's a lot to know about cars altogether. And we certainly all have weaknesses, from car cultures you can’t follow to fixes you’re too afraid to do yourself.

By
Owen Bellwood
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A photo of a blue and black vintage car by the sea.
Is this an investment or an ostentatious daily driver?
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

There are so many different facets of car culture that it can be an overwhelming topic for some people. While you might try and take in as many aspects of automotive history as you possibly can, there will always be some areas that you just can’t wrap your head around. So, what are the automotive blind spots in your car knowledge?

We put that question to you last week and thankfully, you were more than happy to share what areas of car culture you just didn’t get. From sports that you simply can’t follow to fixes that you’d never dream of performing on your own car, we had some great responses.

So sit back, relax and flick through some of the automotive blind spots shared by our dear Jalopnik readers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

You Get the Drift

You Get the Drift

A photo of a drift car racing in an event.
Photo: Mohammed Zarandah/Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

“Drifting as a sport. I just don’t get it.

“I realize that if anyone says they’re good at something, there is always someone to challenge him.

“But.... taking a perfectly good car, then throwing it into a controlled skid so that the end result is black tire tracks on the pavement and a cloud of tire smoke?

“And people actually pay to watch this?

“Again, I don’t get it.”

Sign me up for “Drifting 101" as well, please. It looks fascinating, but I have zero idea what is going on.

Suggested by: earthbound-misfit-i

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Give Me the Manual

Give Me the Manual

A photo of a manual gear shifter.
Photo: Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald (Getty Images)

“Yep, can’t drive a stick.

“I mean, I know how it works and could probably learn pretty quickly since I’ve had a few motorcycles in my lifetime, but I’ve never actually driven a car with a manual transmission. Now that I’m older and have a wife and kids, there are more important things than learner how.

“It doesn’t help that my wife refuses to learn, so since we swap out cars often, it would be a hassle to have one she could/would never drive. Plus in this day and age automatics are so good, there’s less and less incentive to learn a manual.”

This feels like one of those things where if you don’t learn now, you’re never going to learn. Manuals, like gas-powered cars, are on the way out and it doesn’t seem like there’s much we can do about it.

Suggested by: slicks30r

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Ew Electrics

Ew Electrics

A photo of a wiring loom from a BMW.
Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance (Getty Images)

“My particular blind spot is anything electrical.

“I once shorted out my entire car installing a set of aftermarket fog lights. I understand the very basics, but then I’ll be reading some EV chat and a guy will start with the numbers on kWh and calculations on charge rates and amp draw or whatever the hell else and my brain just shuts down. This concerns me as the EV shift is happening and I feel like I’m gonna be left behind like all the carburetor guys when fuel injection happened.”

Electronics is one of the biggest barriers many people aren’t able to overcome when servicing their own car.

Suggested by: kinja-lost-my-login

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

This Is Me Tiring

This Is Me Tiring

A photo of tires being made at a factory.
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

“How tf is a tire made?”

Now this one I can answer for you! Check this out.

Suggested by: Brandon Brunch (Facebook)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Do it Yourself

Do it Yourself

A photo of cars being painted at a factory.
Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

“Paint jobs. I have a black 2002 Acura TL and it needs one desperately. I know going cheap is bad, but I also can’t afford top quality.

“Is there somewhere in between? Can you do a good job yourself without stripping it to bare metal? I have an old exterior garage I’m not concerned about getting overspray on.”

There are a few different ways to approach an at-home paint job, but I’m sure every single one of them will end up being more complex than you hope.

Suggested by: pdoa

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Why Don’t You Know That?

Why Don’t You Know That?

A photo of a blue Bugatti Chiron supercar.
Photo: Martyn Lucy (Getty Images)

“I’ve been wrapped up in enthusiast culture and car knowledge for so long that I actually don’t understand when someone knows absolutely nothing about cars or makes stupid decisions based on them, probably exaggerated by the fact that we live in a car-centric society.

“For example, I remember sitting in my cubicle while my work neighbors were having a conversation about why a Bugatti costs so much, and one woman said, ‘what makes it so expensive, gold-plated oil????’ and my introverted self sat there thinking, ‘it’s so simple, if the oil was gold-plated that would be a very bad service day for the tech and the owner, how do they not know that?’

“My blind spot is assuming that people also know enough about cars to hold a decent conversation about them. And honestly, because this is Jalopnik, I think that there’s so many of us that have that too.”

I agree, this is probably a blind spot that we all share.

Suggested by: eachua3

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

It’s an Investment

It’s an Investment

A photo of a convertible Aston Martin at an auction.
Photo: John Keeble (Getty Images)

“Cars as investments is the biggest one for me. I still have this horrible memory of watching the episode of Top Gear USA where one of the hosts (I think it was Adam Ferrara but I can’t find the clip) talks about how much he was devaluing the Ken Miles LeMans winning GT40 by driving it.

“It’s literally the GT40 that podiumed first in LeMans in 1966. No one gives a shit about how many miles are on it. If someone was going to buy it, it isn’t like there’s a lower mileage example that can claim the same providence. That entire segment broke my brain and still pains me to think about it to this day.

“That and unless you’re scalping a car, the ROI of stock, real estate, and bond investments is generally quite a bit better. While taking up significantly less room.”

Is it an investment? Or is it just a chance to have an incredible daily driver for a few years?

Suggested by: theoretics

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Lights Out and Away We Go

Lights Out and Away We Go

A photo of an Aston Martin Formula 1 car racing on track.
Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP (Getty Images)

“Professional car racing. I love cars, but it looks so boring. What’s good to start with?”

I probably wouldn’t dive head first into F1 or IndyCar. Find something with shorter, snappier races so you have plenty of action to keep you entertained.

Suggested by: @ChasingStyx (Twitter)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Why Did You Do That?

Why Did You Do That?

A photo of a mint green modified Subaru.
Photo: Steve DaSilva / Jalopnik

“A couple of questions, I don’t understand:

“1. Why does the average new car, only offer white, gray, black, and maybe one color like a blue or a red as options? Does no one like having colorful cars anymore? What happen to fun colors like plum crazy, guardsman blue, etc?

“You used to have quite a nice selection of choices, once upon a time, regardless of brand or model. GM, Ford, and Mopar used to just have a sheet of colors you could choose from:

“2. Why does no one like cars anymore? Why is everything CUVs, SUVs, and Trucks? Does no one actually enjoy driving anymore? Is everyone on the planet suddenly needing mass cargo space, and no longer want something economical and easy to navigate and park?

“3. Any modification that makes the vehicle worse to drive. Stanced cars that look like they have broken axles. Trucks so low, they can’t cross over the average speedbump, and so on. Just... why?”

Are these blind spots or are they just questions about the state of the automotive landscape in 2023?

Suggested by: Knyte

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

How Does it All Work?

How Does it All Work?

A photo of a car engine being assembled in a factory.
Photo: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

“Two that come to mind: First (and don’t @ me), I don’t really know how to drive a manual. I’m not opposed to learning, but I’m not going to buy a car for that explicit purpose and it’s becoming less critical/easy with every passing year.

“Two - I’d love to more about how all an engine works. I was wondering the other day is direct injection and ECUs have made throttle bodies unnecessary. We can control the fuel, why not let the engine have as much air as it wants?”

I’ll also sign up for “Car Engines 101" as well, if that class is ever available.

Suggested by: dunkshot32

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Where’s the Fun in That?

Where’s the Fun in That?

A photo of a Jeep jumping on an off-road course.
Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing (Getty Images)

“How can a Jeep or other off-road vehicle be more fun than an four-wheeler / ATV?”

I think we should track down this Jeep driver and find out why they think this is so fun.

Suggested by: Jeremy Busby (Facebook)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

V8 or Nothing

V8 or Nothing

A photo of a blue Ford Mustang.
Photo: Ford

“V6 Muscle Cars. I get that some people like the look, but to trade angry styling with pathetic performance, and basement cheap rims (look at you V6 2010s Camaro)... Why?”

*Whispers* Not everything has to have a V8.

Suggested by: paps511

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

They See Me Rolling

They See Me Rolling

A photo of a tractor with plumes of smoke coming from its exhausts.
Photo: frankieleon via Wikimedia Commons

“Two words: Coal Rolling.”

Hard agree here, this is maybe not a blind spot and instead just something that I’ll never be able to wrap my head around.

Suggested by: skeffles

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Minivan Supremacy

Minivan Supremacy

A photo of a Chrysler Pacifica minivan.
Photo: Chrysler

“I don’t understand this website. I jumped into the comments once to make a joke about Chrysler minivans and people jumped in to defend them.”

Welcome to Jalopnik. We drive the minivans.

Suggested by: dugdeep

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

In case you missed it:

In case you missed it:

A photo of two Ford pickup trucks on a dirt road.
Photo: Ford
Advertisement

17 / 17