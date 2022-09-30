“That there’s even a car culture to begin with. But seriously, the KC area is surprisingly a city of car people amongst CUVs and Altimas. Autocross happens within city limits. If you want to do even more Autocross, the ones outside KC are about an hour away. Race track that has a road course, 1/4 strip, and drift pad an hour away. There’s all kinds of Cars & Coffee events in a month, all in different places. Random pop-up meets that don’t end in the deaths of bystanders.

“There’s also this place called The Fuel House, which is basically a car themed club house for paying members. There’s a restaurant, coffee shop, bar, workshop, etc. inside. One can store their car in the facility for display. If you want to drive your expensive car, the staff will pull your car out for you before you even arrive. Yea, it’s for rich people but they open it up to the public during their monthly C&C. Besides The Fuel House, there are a lot of classic car/exotic car storage all over the metro area. More than any other city I’ve lived in.

“There are also quite a variety of cars to be spotted. From JDM, USDM, Euro, exotics, classics, replicas, kit cars, and imported. KC is a McLaren city, though. Since Ferrari is so stuck up their own asses to take money from ‘peasants’, the wealthy here just buy McLarens. Though one may see a Lambo here and there.

“It’s a great city for car enthusiasts. The only thing missing is a long, twisty driving road within an hour or 2 of the metro. There are twisty routes, but they’re short and usually entail connecting different roads together. But who needs that when you can just autocross or go to the racetrack?”