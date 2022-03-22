Today’s Answer Of The Day is a very special one because it concerns not opinions or spicy “takes” but the vehicles in your lives — the vehicles of the Jalopnik community. And sure, I figured y’all had some quality stuff worth sharing, but I never expected the turnout. The original Question Of The Day (which I implore you to check out because it contains all of the responses) sits at 300 comments at the time of writing, between folks submitting their own rides and the resulting discussions about them . That’s what we like to see! Thanks everyone for participating.

Without further ado, here’s just a snippet of the rad cars and bikes you call your own, in no particular order.

