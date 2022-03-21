A week ago I asked y’all what interesting cars you saw over the weekend. Unfortunately it was a stormy, miserable weekend and nobody was prepared to answer the question, which is on me. But somebody suggested that we share our own vehicles, since those of us that frequent these parts tend to have some interesting stuff in our garages, driveways and parking lots already. So that’s what we’re doing today!



Advertisement

Sure — this is less of a Question Of The Day and more of a Command Of The Day, which doesn’t ring as friendly. But I assure you: it comes with the purest of intentions. As usual, we’ll share a bunch of responses in the Answer Of The Day tomorrow. Let it be known that I won’t be selecting them based on the coolest or least expected car or whatever — this isn’t a competition. It’s just a place to talk about our rides, and maybe we’ll revisit the subject every now and then.

As for me, if you’ve read some of my stuff or my bio, you know I have a 2017 Fiesta ST. It is basically stock. I have little to report on it, except that it’s doing just fine, aside from the side skirt coming a little undone right ahead of the driver-side rear wheel and the fact that it needs new tires. I’m trying to determine if I can fix the skirt issue without removing the entire piece, but I probably won’t attempt to tackle that challenge until it gets a little warmer outside.

Additionally, if anyone has any recommendations for ultra high-performance all-season tires, I’d love to hear them. Frankly I don’t see a need for this car to have summers, and I was a big fan of the BFGoodrich G-Force COMP2s I had on my old Dart — so I might just pick up those again.

Anyway, that’s enough out of me. What are you driving or fixing or housing these days? If you can, please share a photo!