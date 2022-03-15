For yesterday’s Monday edition of Question Of The Day, I asked you, the readers of Jalopnik, what interesting or noteworthy vehicles you’d seen over the weekend. As it turns out, I wasn’t the only person who happened across a kei van recently. That’s good to hear: They have a way of brightening up even the cloudiest days, don’t they?

This was a fun exercise, but as one reader suggested, perhaps next week’s version should be more of a “show us what you’ve got in your garage” type deal. More on that below. With that said, here are some standout responses in a format that I know nobody likes but we sort of have to do because it keeps the lights on. (Plus, on mobile these read as a normal scrolling article anyway. Just saying.)