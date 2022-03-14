It’s Monday, and I’m going to make a blanket assumption that you’d rather be doing whatever you were doing 24 hours ago right now than reading this. But as long as you are reading this, we’re going to try something new today. If it goes well, maybe we’ll make it a regular thing! If it doesn’t, forget this ever happened. What cool cars did you see last weekend?



I’ll admit that this was an idea partially spawned by my surprise sighting of a Mitsubishi Delica chilling in the suburbs of Eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. Let me tell you: The car game out here is weak, so this Delica was certainly a sight for sore eyes. Our own Andrew Kalmowitz also hails from this area and he agrees that we’re starved for good carspotting content in this part of the Keystone State. Not that it gets much better to west of the Susquehanna, because I’m willing to bet it doesn’t.

Anyway, I don’t know much about Delicas other than the fact they deserve to be classified a protected species, but this one was nice. Good snorkel, chunky all-terrains, 10 out of 10. If we try this again next week, I’m certain I won’t see anything else as delightful.



Then again, who knows? Part of the appeal of this show and tell exercise is that the weather’s slowly warming up, meets and motorsport and all sorts of activity are starting up again and cool cars will wake from their hibernation imminently. Unless you’re talking about a Delica, which stays resolute and firm through all four seasons, like caribou. Tiny, stocky, boxy, adorable caribou.

What surprise car (or bike) sighting did you enjoy last weekend? Tell us in the comments, drop images if you got ’em, and we’ll wrangle them all together for an Answer Of The Day tomorrow afternoon .