Y’know what’s an underrated car color? Green. People always talk about missing the pastel shades of the sixties and longing for the bright metallics of the eighties, but green always seems to fall by the wayside. Unless it’s British Racing, there’s never a clamor to bring it back.

I, for one, think that’s a mistake. We should be asking for more greens from manufacturers — bright neons, sleek dark shades, whatever variant you want. Green is a fantastic color (that’s been on my mind recently, for no particular reason that I can put my finger on) and thus it’s the basis for today’s installment of Dopest Cars. Green is good.