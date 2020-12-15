This Honda Acty Fire Truck Is The Most Adorable Way To Put Out Fires

Photo : Cars & Bids ( Other

I recently made a discovery that I can actually achieve a dream of mine to own a tiny Japanese kei car. I’ve been scouring the web for some good, cheap kei car fun. That’s when I found this 1995 Honda Acty Fire Truck, and now my heart is gushing.



Advertisement

Photo : Cars & Bids ( Other

This delightful fire-killer is fresh off the boat, having been imported to the U.S. in July. Given its 1995 model year, it became fully legal to import this year after aging out of the troublesome 25-year rule. The seller on Cars & Bids, the ATL JDM dealership, notes the microscopic truck has not been registered in the States yet, however the required documents to complete the process do come with the sale.



Advertisement

Photo : Cars & Bids ( Other

Also missing are the guts of the firefighting equipment. The gauges that should be on the right side of the box are gone, as is the pump and water tank. We’ve written about a Daihatsu Hijet fire truck before, and it too was missing this equipment. I wouldn’t care about the missing parts because that vacated space is just the perfect size to squeeze my color-matching Honda Spree into. I’d have an escape pod for my escape pod.

G/O Media may get a commission AirPods Pro $190 at Woot

Photo : Mercedes Streeter

Even better, the remaining equipment includes, lights, sirens and a public address system. Paired with its manual transmission and four-wheel drive, it would make the cutest off-road recovery vehicle. There’s even a bench seat with a seatbelt on back, and I’m already thinking of the shenanigans I’d get into with my friends. Imagine pulling up next to a gigantic American fire truck in your little Honda Acty.

Advertisement

Photo : Cars & Bids ( Other

Photo : Cars & Bids ( Other

Advertisement

The other details about the diminutive emergency vehicle are just as enticing. The mileage reads out to 15,000 kilometers — roughly 9,400 miles — and the whole vehicle is in practically new condition. Check out the companion video from ATL JDM:

It should be noted that under the bed remains the 656cc E07A inline-three-cylinder engine, so it moves at a leisurely pace.

Advertisement

This is another one of those vehicles I’m sure would be impossible to frown in while driving. I’m still sold on getting a Honda Beat very soon, but I’m definitely adding “enchanting mini fire engine” to my bucket list.

Alas, bidding on this Honda Acty Fire Truck closed today with a sale at $8,550 at Cars & Bids. Someone is about to bring home a sweet toy.