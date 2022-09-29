This might sound obvious, but different people buy different cars in different places. And that variety of buyers does a variety of things with its variety of cars. The world’s funny like that. So today, we’re taking a moment to appreciate the wild assortment of ways in which people enjoy their cars around the world.



Namely, we’re talking about the best things you can find in global car culture. Because it really is fascinating how people have come to enjoy their cars in a whole host of creative, crazy and wonderful ways. That’s why we’re asking you what is the best facet of global car culture in your local area?

Maybe you live somewhere like California and get to enjoy fleets of Low Riders cruising the streets with their gleaming paintwork, radiant design and onslaught of custom flourishes. Or perhaps you’ve taken a nomadic turn and joined the Van Lifers on their never ending quest to see the world. There, creative design helps maximize space as you try to combine your home with your only means of transportation.

It might not even be as obvious as a whole movement that is synonymous with your area. Instead, you just might have a vibrant Cars and Coffee meetup that brings everyone together. Or maybe, for you, it’s all about *Vin Diesel voice* Family.

Whatever it is ab out the car culture in your area that gets you excited and passionate about everything on four (or more) wheels, we want to know.

So, head to the comments section and let us know the best things about your local car culture. We’ll round up some of the best answers in a slideshow tomorrow afternoon.