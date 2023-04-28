What’s Your Automotive Blind Spot?

One of the nice things, I think, about Jalopnik is that we’re never afraid to talk about our own blind spots. Whether that’s a need to learn how to drive stick or no real understanding of Formula 1, us writers are just here hoping to learn anything and everything about the world of cars.



Even this morning, I found myself contemplating the workings of a CVT gearbox, which eventually led to my wondering about what kind of automotive blind spots our readers might have. So, what gaps do you have in your automotive knowledge?

Whether its a subject you don’t really understand, a sport you can’t really follow or just an area of car culture that you have absolutely no idea about, we’d love to hear all about it.

For me, my big blind spot comes when it comes to racing on two wheels. Sure, I love to watch professional cyclists hash things out on a push bike, but as soon as there’s a gas monitor fitted to a bike it might as well be an alien spaceship. I’d love to know a bit more about what’s going on in a MotoGP race, what sets one rider apart from another and how one bike can become the quickest on track.

But where is the big gap in your knowledge? Head to the comments section below and let us know the automotive blind spots that you have in your brain. We’ll leave this up over the weekend and will round up some of our collective missed knowledge in a slideshow next week.