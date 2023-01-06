These Are the Worst Cars to Drive in Bad Winter Weather

“I love my Camaro 2SS but got a flat tire on my Jeep the night before I had to take a flight, so I drove the Camaro the next morning. When I got back two weeks later, it had snowed the night before. I am not sure this car even has all-season tires on it, I am pretty sure it does not.

“I almost didn’t even make it out of the airport parking lot, it would lose traction with even the slightest press of the gas. I ended up creeping along at about six miles an hour, until I made it to the highway that was cleared up enough to get some traction. I had a 75-mile drive and I was lucky as hell that the roads got better within just five miles of the airport and it wasn’t so bad on the way home.

“It made it obvious it’s less about whether people ‘know how to drive’ and more about whether their car has any business being out in the snow. Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of FWD shitboxes out there that are totally snow capable with even a decent set of all seasons, but some cars are just not made for poor weather.

“Another thing I learned is that a good set of snow tires makes more difference than even 4WD. I did 4WD for a few seasons and while it was a better experience than I’d ever had in a decade of driving FWD cars prior to that, snow tires have so much grip. The secret isn’t just in some fancy tread pattern, the rubber in standard tires start to get stiff and lose their traction abilities even as high as 40f, while snow tires use special rubber compounds that stay well, rubbery, even as temperatures plunge.”