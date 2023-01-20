These Are the Weirdest One-Off Cars Ever Built

To uncover some of the craziest concepts and bespoke builds that have been dreamed up over the years, we turned to you. After asking for your picks of the weirdest one-off cars ever made, we were inundated with some truly wild responses.
So, here are your picks for some of the best bespoke cars that have ever been built.
Sir Vival
“The Sir Vival, currently undergoing restoration at the Lane Museum in Nashville.”
“BMW 750 with a V16 and trunk mounted radiator. Goldfisch.”
If you’ve ever looked at BMW’s 7 Series and thought “needs more,” then this is the car for you. This one-off was made by shoehorning an enormous engine into BMW’s luxury sedan, sadly it never saw mass-production.
Suggested by: rjjablo
Phantom Corsair
“The Phantom Corsair. I’ve always thought it looked like its designers were inspired by a horseshoe crab.”
This 1930s spook-mobile is quite something. With seating for six and just two doors, it was designed by Rust Heinz and assembled by a team of California coachbuilders.
Suggested by: Joe Atkinson (Facebook)
Lamborghini Egoista
“Lamborghini has to make this list, so I will nominate perhaps the weirdest one of them all: Egoista
“As for probably the coolest one-off Lambo ever to be sold to a customer, I’d have to nominate the Aventador J.”
I mean, what the heck is this meant to be? It looks like a set from Lego’s Mars Mission series.
Suggested by: featherlite
Ferrari SP12 EC
“Some of the recent one-off Ferraris just look really off lately.
“They take an already good looking base and throw odd parts onto them to make them different. The last one is by far the worst.
“This one belongs to Eric Clapton.”
If you’re as rich and famous as Eric Clapton and you call up Maranello for a custom Ferrari, would you be disappointed if this was the result they wheeled out for you?
Suggested by: fijist
Golf W12
“Golf W12 has gotta be up there, and it was so close to making it to production.”
File this one away with the Cygnet under perfect cars that need no alterations.
Suggested by: Willow McAndrew (Facebook)
Shelby Daytona Type 65
“Shelby Daytona Type 65 ‘Super Coupe’ (Chassis CSB3054) with the 427ci. It had a completely redesigned body by original designer Pete Brock. As the front had to be extended to accommodate the 427 block. And, since that changed the dynamics of car, he had to reshape the whole thing.
“It was supposed to be ready for Le Mans 1965, but they didn’t get it finished in time. In fact, it wasn’t fully ‘completed’ until years later. It sat unfinished at Shelby American, as the GT40 program took over everything, until the car changed hands several times before falling in the lap of Craig Sutherland. He immediately tasked Mike Dopudja to finish its build in consultation with Pete Brock. And so, 15 years after the project was originally conceived, it was finally finished in 1981.
“2300lbs with 500HP. Estimated top speed: 205.
“This would have been a Cobra, that could have not only whooped the Ferrari GTOs easily, but also the 330 P3 Prototypes!”
If you were to pay a living wage that covered 15 years of work to make this car, what exorbitant amount would it need to sell for to turn a profit?
Suggested by: Knyte
Cadillac Sixteen
“The Cadillac Sixteen. 1,000 HP / 1,000 lb/ft 13.6l V16.”
“Anything by George Barris has to make the list. Random vehicles from Barris.com below. I can keep going. Even in his later years, Barris made some weird stuff. Like the GTO roadster from about 10 years ago.”
“Youabian Puma has to be in the conversation. It’s mostly just... unpleasant to look at, but it’s also huge and trainwreck like so it’s hard not to look at it. Also, apparently it came with free letters threatening legal action of some sort if you expressed displeasure with its appearances.
“I never got one though, so maybe I need to have a bigger audience 🤔
“BTW, does anyone know if that legal action was ever brought forward?”
This utterly ridiculous car was apparently “conceptualized for those individuals who dare to be different than the ordinary.”