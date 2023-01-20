These Are the Weirdest One-Off Cars Ever Built

From city cars to supercars, these are some of the wildest one-off cars that have ever been made.

Owen Bellwood
A photo of a green Aston Martin Cygnet city car.
It’s perfect, no edits.
Photo: Aston Martin

When car companies are stuck churning out facelifts and generational updates, it can be a bit of a drag for designers. This leads them to create some truly outlandish one-offs as a means of letting off steam.

To uncover some of the craziest concepts and bespoke builds that have been dreamed up over the years, we turned to you. After asking for your picks of the weirdest one-off cars ever made, we were inundated with some truly wild responses.

So, here are your picks for some of the best bespoke cars that have ever been built.

Sir Vival

Sir Vival

A photo of a rusty Sir Vival concept car in a garage.
Photo: BELLINGHAM AUTO SALES (Other)

“The Sir Vival, currently undergoing restoration at the Lane Museum in Nashville.”

A car with a pivot in the middle sounds like a great idea, I can’t think why it never took off.

Suggested by: earthbound-misfit-i

Aston Martin Cygnet V8

Aston Martin Cygnet V8

A photo of a green Aston Martin Cygnet city car.
Photo: Aston Martin

“The Aston Martin Cygnet V8. Basically it’s the fancy cousin of the Toyota/Scion iQ, that got a 4.7 liter V8 engine swap from a Vantage S. It was commissioned by Aston as a one-off.

“It also had the front and rear subframe from a Vantage S, along with the 19 inch wheels, brakes, track width, suspension, and the 7 speed automated manual transmission swapped in as well.

“It made 430hp, did 0-60 in around 4 seconds or so, top speed was 170mph, and it weights about 3000 lbs.”

Forget luxury SUVs and other such monstrosities, these are the kinds of cars supercar makers should really be building to future-proof themselves. The V8 Cygnet is the perfect car.

Suggested by: Phillip Franklin (Facebook)

Pontiac Pegasus

Pontiac Pegasus

A photo of a red Pontiac Pegasus sports car concept.
Photo: General Motors

“What if a 1971 Pontiac Firebird and a Ferrari Daytona had a baby? It’s an insane question, but GM came up with this answer:

“It has a Ferrari V12 engine, as well as some Italian styling cues on a Firebird body.”

This looks a bit like if DALL-E Mini tried to design a Firebird, and I love it with all my heart.

Suggested by: larktdude

Goldfisch

Goldfisch

A photo of a BMW 750 sedan fitted with a V16 engine.
Photo: BMW

“BMW 750 with a V16 and trunk mounted radiator. Goldfisch.”

If you’ve ever looked at BMW’s 7 Series and thought “needs more,” then this is the car for you. This one-off was made by shoehorning an enormous engine into BMW’s luxury sedan, sadly it never saw mass-production.

Suggested by: rjjablo

Phantom Corsair

Phantom Corsair

A photo of Phantom Corsair concept car.
Photo: National Automobile Musem

“The Phantom Corsair. I’ve always thought it looked like its designers were inspired by a horseshoe crab.”

This 1930s spook-mobile is quite something. With seating for six and just two doors, it was designed by Rust Heinz and assembled by a team of California coachbuilders.

Suggested by: Joe Atkinson (Facebook)

Lamborghini Egoista

Lamborghini Egoista

A photo of a one-off Lamborghini supercar.
Photo: Lamborghini

“Lamborghini has to make this list, so I will nominate perhaps the weirdest one of them all: Egoista

“As for probably the coolest one-off Lambo ever to be sold to a customer, I’d have to nominate the Aventador J.”

I mean, what the heck is this meant to be? It looks like a set from Lego’s Mars Mission series.

Suggested by: featherlite

Ferrari SP12 EC

Ferrari SP12 EC

A photo of a one-of-a-kind Ferrari SP12 EC that was built for Eric Clapton.
Photo: Ferrari

“Some of the recent one-off Ferraris just look really off lately.

“They take an already good looking base and throw odd parts onto them to make them different. The last one is by far the worst.

“This one belongs to Eric Clapton.”

If you’re as rich and famous as Eric Clapton and you call up Maranello for a custom Ferrari, would you be disappointed if this was the result they wheeled out for you?

Suggested by: fijist

Golf W12

Golf W12

A photo of a white VW Golf hatchback with a W12 engine.
Photo: VW

“Golf W12 has gotta be up there, and it was so close to making it to production.”

File this one away with the Cygnet under perfect cars that need no alterations.

Suggested by: Willow McAndrew (Facebook)

Shelby Daytona Type 65

Shelby Daytona Type 65

A photo of a vintage blue Shelby Daytona Type 65 sports car.
Photo: Shelby American

“Shelby Daytona Type 65 ‘Super Coupe’ (Chassis CSB3054) with the 427ci. It had a completely redesigned body by original designer Pete Brock. As the front had to be extended to accommodate the 427 block. And, since that changed the dynamics of car, he had to reshape the whole thing.

“It was supposed to be ready for Le Mans 1965, but they didn’t get it finished in time. In fact, it wasn’t fully ‘completed’ until years later. It sat unfinished at Shelby American, as the GT40 program took over everything, until the car changed hands several times before falling in the lap of Craig Sutherland. He immediately tasked Mike Dopudja to finish its build in consultation with Pete Brock. And so, 15 years after the project was originally conceived, it was finally finished in 1981.

“2300lbs with 500HP. Estimated top speed: 205.

“This would have been a Cobra, that could have not only whooped the Ferrari GTOs easily, but also the 330 P3 Prototypes!”

If you were to pay a living wage that covered 15 years of work to make this car, what exorbitant amount would it need to sell for to turn a profit?

Suggested by: Knyte

Cadillac Sixteen

Cadillac Sixteen

A photo of the Cadillac Sixteen concept car.
Photo: Cadillac

“The Cadillac Sixteen. 1,000 HP / 1,000 lb/ft 13.6l V16.”

This is exactly the kind of car a future Formula 1 team should be making. Cadillac, please make more crazy stuff like this.

Suggested by: lastminutebastrd

Mazda Furai

Mazda Furai

A photo of the Mazda Furai concept race car.
Photo: Mazda

“Mazda Furai. Triple rotor mid engine beauty.

“Too gorgeous for this world unfortunately 😔”

If Top Gear had never existed, we wouldn’t have to put up with Jeremy Clarkson’s bile, and this car would still exist.

Suggested by: Islander Steve (Facebook)

Everything from George Barris

Everything from George Barris

A black and white photo of George Barris kneeling next to a pickup truck
Photo: Al Paloczy/The Enthusiast Network (Getty Images)

“Anything by George Barris has to make the list. Random vehicles from Barris.com below. I can keep going. Even in his later years, Barris made some weird stuff. Like the GTO roadster from about 10 years ago.”

For anyone not in the know, George Barris was a legendary car builder responsible for incredible creations like the original Batmobile.

Suggested by: yeardley68

Another Crazy BMW

Another Crazy BMW

A photo of a white BMW M3 pickup.
Photo: BMW

“The BMW M3 Pickup.

“When Australian Car Culture and German Car Culture have a one night stand.”

This is the only acceptable pickup, all others should be destroyed.

Suggested by: thedriveress

Youabian Puma

Youabian Puma

Image for article titled These Are the Weirdest One-Off Cars Ever Built
Photo: Frederic J Brown / Staff (Getty Images)

“Youabian Puma has to be in the conversation. It’s mostly just... unpleasant to look at, but it’s also huge and trainwreck like so it’s hard not to look at it. Also, apparently it came with free letters threatening legal action of some sort if you expressed displeasure with its appearances.

“I never got one though, so maybe I need to have a bigger audience 🤔

“BTW, does anyone know if that legal action was ever brought forward?”

This utterly ridiculous car was apparently “conceptualized for those individuals who dare to be different than the ordinary.”

And that legal action? Well, that came about when some guy that used to work here called the car ugly.

Suggested by: Christopher Wright-Thwing (Facebook)

Maybach Exelero

Maybach Exelero

A photo of a black Maybach Exelero concept car.
Photo: Maybach

“The Maybach Exelero. The stated purpose for it was to test tires for Fulda, but it was just an insane Batmobile. Ended up in a Jay-Z video, a few animes, a German action show.”

This $8 million, one-off from Maybach is wonderful. Built back in 2005, the car boasted a twin-turbo V12 that churned out 700 hp and could power the car up to 218mph. Nice

Suggested by: TadKosciuszko

