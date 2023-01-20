These Are the Weirdest One-Off Cars Ever Built

When car companies are stuck churning out facelifts and generational updates, it can be a bit of a drag for designers. This leads them to create some truly outlandish one-offs as a means of letting off steam.



To uncover some of the craziest concepts and bespoke builds that have been drea med up over the years, we turned to you. After asking for your picks of the weirdest one-off cars ever made, we were inundated with some truly wild responses.

So, here are your picks for some of the best bespoke cars that have ever been built.