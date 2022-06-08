Designing a car is hard. Our own Andy Kalmowitz learned this firsthand, after attempting to hand-render the upcoming Apple Car before getting yelled at in the office for not knowing who Richard Scarry is. But what if we could take our own feeble, flesh and blood hands and minds out of the equation? What if we could make robots do the work?

Well, maybe not robots, but at least artificial intelligence. Inspired by Shoshana Wodisnky’s horrifying nightmare creations that will haunt the dark corners of my vision AI-generated Seinfeld scenes, we’re using the DALL-E Mini AI to whip up some brand-new car designs. Let’s see what it can do.