Full-size pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado are the most popular models among car buyers in the U.S., but they’re also popular among car thieves. Full-size pickups were the most stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, according to the latest report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.



The NCIB’s annual Hot Wheels report says vehicle thefts were up by eight percent in 2021 compared to 2020. Nearly one million vehicles were reported stolen in America last year, and full-size trucks accounted for 14 percent of them. Small and mid-size sedans like the Honda Civic and Toyota Camry were also often stolen, while the current bestseller crossovers and SUVs were not.

This could be because the popularity of crossovers and SUVs is still recent(ish), so bestseller models are relatively new and have better security — mostly. The NCIB says older models often outnumber new ones in thefts, with the exception of a few cars from Nissan, Jeep and Toyota. The report breaks down by U.S. state, but overall, here are the top ten stolen models of 2021, ordered from least to most stolen: