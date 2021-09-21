Honda’s latest Civic has won over critics of the previous generation’s loud, angular styling. In sedan form, however, it’s missed out on the incredible cargo space that the outgoing hatchback offered. Now, for a premium of $1,200 above the sedan’s pricing, the beloved hatch is back.

The new Civic Hatchback is available in in the same number of trims as the sedan, four, though some trim levels have been renamed. The base LX is CVT-only, with its 2.0L naturally aspirated four-cylinder pumping out the same 158 horsepower as the four-door. The Sport trim (starting at $25,115) keeps that same engine but backs it up with a six-speed manual transmission.

For boost fanatics, the EX-L trim swaps out the 2.0L for a 1.5L turbo engine, bringing horsepower up to 180 but eliminating the six-speed. Those manual enthusiast, turbo-loving buyers will have to shell out for the top Sport Touring trim in order to get everything they want (at least until we get a new Si or Type R.) The full pricing breakdown of trims available on the 2022 Civic Hatchback is available here:

The Sport Touring trim, offers limited options if you select the manual instead of the CVT. While buyers of the automatic are treated to color options like Rallye Red and Boost Blue, those who stick with the stick are offered only three choices: black, white, and Sonic Gray.

Beyond the slight price hikes from the outgoing generation, Honda’s foray into sleeker Civic designs comes at a slight cost to practicality as well. The new Civic Hatchback is rated at 24.5 cubic feet of cargo room, compared to the 25.7 found on the outgoing model. Fuel economy remains similar between both models.

For budget-minded buyers looking to row their own gears, the Civic will likely face stiff competition from the 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback. The Corolla starts at $21,840 in its least-expensive trim, and can be had with a clutch pedal for that price. The Civic does undercut the Mazda3 hatchback, with its manual gearbox only available on the nearly thirty thousand dollar premium trim.