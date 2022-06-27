Can you believe it, Ford has been peddling its F- Series trucks for almost 75 years. What started with the F-1 half-ton truck in 1948 has since grown to a range that encompasses the ever-present F-150, an electric offering and countless heavy-duty models . T o mark its impending 75th anniversary, Ford has premiered a new Heritage Edition of the F-150.



Available in the 2023 model year, when Ford will hit the 75th anniversary, the Heritage Edition F-150s come with a neat two-tone finish. They also come with a few tweaked interior options and some bespoke embossing options to make them feel even more special.

When the Heritage Editions go on sale later this year, they will be available with five new color options, which Ford says will offer “a modern take on the timeless 1970s and ’80s two-tone exterior paint.” Nice.

The five color combos will be available on the XLT series F-150 trucks and include race red paired with carbonized gray; atlas blue and agate black; antimatter blue with carbonized gray; avalanche and agate black; and area 51 alongside agate black.

In each instance, the darker ‘A’ color will cover the roof, pillars and the bumpers, lower door, and lower body. The more vibrant ‘B’ color will cover the car’s mid section. Personally, I think the red and gray combo, or the area 51 blue and black combinations look the best of the bunch.

As well as those sharp new exterior colors, each Heritage Edition will also have an interior to set it apart from the rest of the pack.

Inside, there is a gray and black two-tone interior, as well as “distinct” seat trims. The console lid comes with embossed details, and there are white “75 Years” logos on the upper center windshield, as well as on the center console and in the center screen startup animation. You know, just to make sure you remember you’re driving a 75th anniversary edition .

Pricing for the limited-edition models will be revealed later this year, once Ford opens its order books for the 2023 F-150 . The current starting price for the F-150 XLT now sits at $38,000.