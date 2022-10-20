Happy N ational R aptor M onth, everyone! It’s time to celebrate your favorite raptors out there, which apparently mostly means birds of prey such as eagles, hawks and owls.

But, this is Jalopnik, so we’re spending time this month celebrating a different kind of raptor, the Ford kind of raptor. And while the Bronco and F-150 Raptors that the Blue Oval currently offers are nice, we thought the Raptor line could use some new blood.

So, we turned to you and asked what Fords should get the Raptor treatment next. Here are some of the top answers we received.

