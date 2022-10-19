Did you know that October is National Raptor Month? No, neither did I until earlier this week. Apparently, over the course of the month, we’re supposed to celebrate our favorite raptors, which in this instance includes things like Peregrine Falcons, Andean Condors, and that all-American hero, the Bald Eagle.



But, you’re reading Jalopnik, so you know there’s a different kind of Raptor that we like talking about, and it isn’t the dinosaur variety that you might have once seen chase down Jeff Goldblum. It is, of course, Ford’s series of high-performance Raptor trucks.

The Raptor badge first appeared on the Ford F-150 back in 2010 offering more power, more width, and more off-road performance. Since then, the badge and its upgrades have also been applied to the Ranger pickup truck and the Bronco SUV.

But, if you could Raptor-ize any Ford, what would you go for?

The obvious choice would be something like a Maverick Raptor to keep the off-road package limited to Ford’s more rugged machines. But why stop there? Let’s see what Ford would do with an Escape Raptor or even a more rally-focussed Focus Raptor – that would be cool as hell.

Personally, I would go pretty nuts for a Ford Transit Raptor. Imagine a rugged Transit van that could literally go anywhere. Throw on some chunky tires, flared wheel arches, and a rack full of gear on the back and there you have it – the ultimate Ford. Make a Raptor Transit, you cowards.

But that’s just my dream fast Ford, what would you opt for? Head to the comments section and let us know what Ford deserves the Raptor treatment. We’ll round up some of the best responses in a slideshow tomorrow afternoon.