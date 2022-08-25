Just a few weeks after raising prices on its F-150 Lightning EV pickup Ford is raising prices again, this time on the Mustang Mach-E.

First, a small FYI: While Ford is talking prices excluding the destination charges, I’ve included them because, as I’ve said before, they aren’t separate charges. They have also risen, to, by $200 to $1,300.



You’ll have to essentially spend $50,000 if you want to get into the cheapest Mach-E. The base Select trim with rear-wheel drive, now starts at $48,195. If you want the Mach-E Select with all-wheel drive, that model has crested $50,000. The Select all-wheel drive now starts at $50,895. If you’re doing the math, the price increase on both of these is $3,200 more than the 2022 model (including the 2022 model’s destination charges in the MSRP.)

The Mach-E Premium trims see a $6,075 increase. The Mach-E Premium RWD now starts at $56,275; $58,975 for the Premium AWD.

Moving to the Mach-E GT, you’re going to have to pay if you want that performance. Pricing is up $8,100 on the GT. The GT now starts at $71,195.



The biggest price increase for some reason is on the California Route 1 AWD. Pricing is up $8,300 over the 2022 model as it now starts at $64,875.



The extended range battery for the Premium RWD model also gets a price increase. Pricing is up $2,600 to $8,600. Remember, this battery only gives you three more miles over the standard battery on the same trim. But Ford says it’s increased the range on this battery giving it 13 more miles. It will now do 290 miles on a charge, according to Ford.



From Ford:

Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the Mustang Mach-E due to significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions, and will continue to monitor pricing across the model year. The adjusted MSRP will go into effect for new orders placed starting Tuesday. Customers who have existing, unscheduled 2022 Model Year orders will receive a private offer to convert to a 2023 Model Year.

To soften the blow a bit, Ford has made some features standard for 2023 and thrown in perks in other places. Its CoPilot360 suite of driver assist tech is now standard across all trims. The base Select trims get a 90-day free trial of the company’s BlueCruise self-driving tech. And there are two new colors: Carbonized Gray and Vapor Blue. If you’re OK with these new prices, order banks open Tuesday, August 30th .

