Ford has been working on retiring its GT supercar for a while now, with many special editions inspired by historic racing liveries. N ow, according to an announcement by Ford , they’re closing down the bar and turning on the lights with this last special edition, dubbed the GT LM.

The GT LM is inspired by the 2016 Le Mans- winning Ford GT LM race car, and represents the final final edition of this generation road going Ford GT. While the two-tone paint scheme i s pretty subtle, some of the unique touches are anything but. For example, Ford is using 3D-printed parts, including a special dashboard plaque made from the ground-to-powder crankshaft of the third-place 2016 GT Le Mans race car. This special edition also gets a 3D-printed exhaust .

“With innovative materials, design and engineering, the Ford GT is unlike any other production supercar,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, in a statement. “As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing race car, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win.”



The GT Mk II still produces 660 horsepower from its EcoBoost V6 engine, which is pretty good. It’s got carbon fiber wheels in addition to its carbon fiber body. It uses a bunch of titanium and other lightweight materials, including titanium lug nuts. It’s still super exclusive and hard to buy, too, even if you have the boatload of greenbacks necessary to buy it.

Ford is only planning on cranking out 20 GT LM edition cars, and deliveries are set to begin pretty soon, with production closing out for good before the end of the year. Of course, that 20 only represents road-legal cars. Ford and Multimatic will do an additional 45 track-only special GTs for people who want to put even fewer miles on their domestic supercars (unlike this guy).

