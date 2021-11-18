Ford is going hard on its electric vehicles. In addition to hybrid-powered Mavericks and Explorers, the American automaker is in the midst of rolling out a range of fully electric cars and trucks. And next year, it s most exciting offering will hit dealerships .



Advertisement

Packed with style and space, I am – of course – talking about the people’s vehicle: the awesome E-Transit.

I’ll forgive you for thinking this is just another bland panel van set to clog up your streets, as it’s a popular misconception. To prove how wrong this take is, let me show you some of the ways the E-Transit outclasses its electrically charged rivals down the local Ford garage.

First up, let’s talk looks

This is totally subjective and will vary from person to person. But, to me, the E-Transit is the stone-cold stunner of the van world. Sure, in the right light the F-150 lightning looks a bit less like it was drawn by your five-year-old nephew, but on the whole, it’s pretty bland.

G/O Media may get a commission epic daily deals Save Big in the Best Amazon Deals of the Day Prime time savings

Uncover the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the Kinja Deals staff. Click here to start shopping

In addition, the Mustang Mach E is stuck at a weird halfway-house of automotive design. It tries to tie sporty front quarters with a weird back end, which is cloaked in dark-colored paneling to hide its true girth. An exception to this is when it takes the guise of a specced-out racer. T hen it looks cool

In contrast, the E-Transit owns its size. Sure it’s predominantly a box on wheels, but it’s a good-looking box on wheels. Its slightly tapered front end, sculpted flanks and blue-tinted grille make it one of the best-looking EVs on offer.

Advertisement

On top of that, it also sits in the middle when you compare the size of each vehicle. As Goldilocks would say, “It’ s just right.”

To be specific, the F-150 is the biggest Ford EV at 232 inches long and 80 inches wide. The Mustang is the metaphorical baby of the bunch at 185" by 74" , and the E-Transit sits in the middle and 219" by 81" .

Advertisement

Sure, the Transit is the tallest, but it’ll still fit into an average seven-foot garage with nothing to worry about.

Advertisement

Next, I guess you want to talk about power

I’ll admit, the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach E both make impressive power .

A similarly priced Mustang Mach-E comes fitted with a 70- kWh battery pack that produces the equivalent of 266 horsepower . That power plant can keep the Mach-E running for an estimated 230 miles, which is more than enough for almost any journey.

Advertisement

With the F-150 Lightning, you can pick up the extended-range model for roughly the same price as the E-Transit or Mach E . So here is its time to shine, as it packs in 563 horsepower and a targeted range of 300 miles.

In contrast, the E-Transit is a little more humble with a targeted range of 126 miles from its 67- kWh battery. But Ford itself says that the average daily range for commercial vans in the US is only 74 miles.

Advertisement

On top of that, you won’t have to worry about the odd occasion where you do need to exceed this range, as the E-Transit is equipped with fast-charging at more than 115 kW. That means you’ll be able to add “approximately 30 miles of range in 10 minutes and approximately 45 miles of range in 15 minutes.”

And really, who’s going to be driving more than 100 miles without stopping these days?

Advertisement

What about practicalities?

So that’s the big picture of these three EVs, and I’m sure you’re already coming down on the side of the E-Transit, right?

Advertisement

Well, to sweeten the deal, let’s talk practicalities.

Inside , you can seat five in the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning versus just two in the E-Transit. But Ford offers the Crew Van for its gas-powered Transit and said it will have “more to announce about additional offerings for range and capability at a later date.”

Advertisement

So fingers crossed you’ll soon be able to pick the kids up from school in your glorious E-Transit one day.

Luggage space is, apparently, an important factor for American drivers. That, as well as supposed safety advantages, is why SUVs and pickups have proven so popular here. I dunno. I guess you all have loads of lumber or meat to haul around?

Advertisement

Anyway, if you do find yourself with a stack of steak or oodles of oak to transport from A to B, you’ll want the E-Transit.

It’s slightly shorter and narrower than the F-150, so maneuverability is sure to be improved. But importantly, it’ s rated for a max payload of 3,800 pounds. In contrast, the pickup holds a paltry ​​2,000 pounds, which, because it’s a pickup, you’ll be forced to expose to the elements.

Advertisement

So, the E-Transit can carry more stuff, looks better, isn’t too big to drive in a city center and has enough range to take you on the average American car journey. See why I think it’s the dream?



Advertisement

On top of that, it can also double as a battery pack for your tools and equipment, and it’s basically a blank canvas for whatever daily driver or road trip machine you want to fashion it into.

For less than the average price of a new car in America, what more could you possibly want from an electric vehicle?!