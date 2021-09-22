It must be tough to build electric cars. Nearly a year after the first reports of a Tesla Model Y losing its roof on the highway, Ford is recalling thousands of Mustang Mach-E crossovers for similar glass-related issues.

Ford has issued two recalls visible through Transit Canada, concerning the adhesive used in the roof and windshield of the 2021 Mach-E. The first recall, covering 3,178 cars, says that windshields “may not be properly attached” and could “separate from the vehicle” in the event of an accident.

The second, covering a more modest 1,812 Mach-Es, states that the “glass panel of the panoramic roof may not be properly attached” and may “separate from the vehicle.” Unlike the windshield recall, this one makes no mention of an accident being necessary for the car to fall apart.

While the recalls are likely entirely unrelated to the electric drivetrain, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to the other battery-powered crossover known for becoming an impromptu Targa . The recall makes Alanis Morissette’s biggest hit particularly relevant, coming less than a year after Ford EV exec Darren Palmer’s thinly-veiled comments about Tesla build quality. Per Autoblog:

“The doors fit properly, the plastics and other materials color-match, the bumpers don’t fall off, the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it, the door handles don’t get stuck in cold weather. ...”﻿



Technically, he did specify roofs coming off while washing. Roofs coming off on the highway? Totally fair game, I guess.

While the recall hasn’t yet made its way to US-delivered Mustang Mach-Es, an earlier recall for loose front subframe bolts did apply in both territories. Concerned Mach-E owners can keep an eye on the NHTSA page for the vehicle for any updates.