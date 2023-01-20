These Are the Cars the Jalopnik Staff Is Most Looking Forward to Driving in 2023

Andy Kalmowitz: 2023 Toyota Prius Prime

Yes, I know it sounds sort of wild to be excited for a Toyota Prius, but hear me out. The Prius Prime is almost certainly going to be one bitchin’ automobile. When I drove the non-Prime, all-new 2023 Prius a few months ago, I was blown away by 1) how good it looked and 2) how well it drove.

I’ll have the opportunity to drive the Prime at the end of March, and oh man, I cannot wait. Combing the sleek looks of the new Prius with the power of a hot hatchback (Toyota says the car will have 220 horsepower) should make for quite the ride. Then, you add in the plug-in hybrid component, and goddamn you are cooking with some serious gas.

We live in a strange world now, folks. The Toyota Prius is the hottest car on the market, and I bet you cannot even tell me what McLaren’s latest supercar is called. Be on the lookout for my review of the all-new Prius Prime sometime in April!