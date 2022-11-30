The all-new third-generation Chevrolet Colorado hasn’t gone on yet, and Chevy hasn’t released any official pricing details, either. But a pricing leak from GM Authority shows just how much the midsize pickup will cost when it hits dealers in early 2023 — and it’s a little more expensive than before.

Fleet and work truck buyers will have to plunk down more than before for a basic Colorado. Including a $1,495 destination charge a basic Colorado WT now starts at $30,695. That gets you rear-wheel drive and a 237 horsepower 2.7-liter turbocharged I4. If you want the WT trim with the Turbo Plus engine, which gets you an extra 73 hp from the same engine, that’s going to cost you another $1,050. Tack on $3,300 if you want four-wheel drive with either engine on the WT. The WT trim comes standard with features like 17-inch steelies, an eight-inch Driver Information Center screen, and an 11.3-inch center touchscreen.



Moving up to the LT, pricing ranges from $33,095 for 2WD with the 2.7 to $37,840 for an LT with 4WD and the high output 310 hp 2.7-liter engine. You get features like 17-inch wheels with all-season tires, keyless entry (which should be a given), remote start and body-color bumpers and door handles.



The big money comes when you get to the off-road trims. Remember you always have to pay to play. The fun starts with the Colorado Trail Boss. It starts at $38,495 and comes standard with 4WD and the Turbo Plus engine; another $395 will get you the more powerful Turbo High Output engine. While not as hardcore as the other off-road models, the Trail Boss does come with 18-inch all-terrain tires, an off-road performance display with four selectable drive modes, lifted suspension, and a two-speed transfer case.



Moving up to the Colorado Z71 will set you back $41,395 for four-wheel drive and the Turbo Plus engine. That same $395 will get you the more powerful high-output engine. The ZR2 is almost like a more stylish and luxurious Trail Boss. It comes with 18-inch all-terrain tires, LED exterior lighting, and black interior with red accents.



The ultimate Colorado will set you back the most. What’s likely the most capable Colorado ever, the Colorado ZR2, is split into two “trims” with a rather wide pricing gulf between them. A “standard” Colorado ZR2 starts at $48,295. It’s only available in four wheel drive with the high output turbo engine. You get 17-inch wheels with big 33-inch OD MT tires, what’s described as a high-performance suspension, a wider chassis, five drive modes, an off-road performance display, and what Chevy says is a segment-exclusive Multimatic DSSV dampers.



If you want to get even more extreme, there’s the Colorado Desert Boss. Starting at $57,590, it comes with 4WD and the high output engine like the regular ZR2. The difference is that that extra $9,295 gets you 17-inch beadlock capable off-road wheels, off-road bumpers and front facia, a sports bar with sail panel, roof mounted light bar, underbody off-road camera, and unique exterior badging.



Pricing has yet to be formally confirmed by Chevrolet, but this leak from GM Authority looks pretty thorough. The 2023 Colorado is set to arrive at dealers in the first half of 2023.

