Genesis has finally released a bit more details and pricing for its second EV, the Electrified G80. Including a $1,095 destination charge, the electric luxury sedan will start at $80,920.

The Electrified G80 (Yes, that’s its name. I suppose they wanted to be more unique than just calling it G80 EV) comes in one fully loaded configuration. Outside, you’ll be able to tell it apart from a standard G80 by its unique grille which has been filled in and has a G-Matrix pattern with a charging port integrated into it. There’s a 19-inch wheel design that’s unique to the Electrified G80 and a unique rear bumper. Which is to say, there are no exhaust outlets because it’s an EV.



Advertisement

Inside there’s sustainable upcycled leather seating and forged wood trim . Upcycled leather is made from animals that die from natural causes. It may also be made with the skins that the meat industry discards. Apparently, it’s library- quiet as well. An electronically controlled suspension along with noise cancellation tech makes an already quiet car by nature even quieter.

G/O Media may get a commission 12% Off Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds Link up

The Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds are incredibly small and light, making them super comfortable, have a batter life of up to 5.5 hours with an addition 12 hours thanks to the charging case, they’re IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof, can be controlled via touch, and use a special design to allow you to hear other sounds when you need to. Buy for $158 from Amazon Advertisement

The Electrified G80 is equipped with an 87.2 kWh battery. That gets paired with two 136 kW motors front and rear. With all-wheel drive, that’s enough to rocket this luxury EV to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. The Elecitifed G80 also comes equipped with 350 kW DC fast charging capability. Genesis says the vehicle can use this to go from 10-80-percent charge in just 22 minutes.



While Genesis has strangely not released any range information yet for the U.S. spec car, they did give range information on the Korean spec of the Electrified G80. On the Korean EV certification system, Genesis estimates the Electrified G80 will go 427 km on a charge or about 265 miles. That number may change slightly with EPA certification.

Advertisement

Genesis also used this announcement to drop that their EVs will now be available for sale in four new states: Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington. Previously you could only find Genesis retailers that were going to sell the GV60 in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Buyers of the GV60 and Electrified G80 will also get three years of free 30-minute fast charging at Electrify America charging stations.

Genesis says the 2023 Electfried G80 is available now at “select retailers” in the aforementioned states. Good luck finding one!