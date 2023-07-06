These Are NASCAR's Foreign-Born Race Winners

To many people, NASCAR is as American as apple pie and baseball. The stock car racing body has attracted competitors from all walks of life and nearly every corner of the globe. While the number of international drivers who have raced in NASCAR’s three national divisions has been few, there has been at least one foreign-born race winner every decade since the 1960s.



New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen, three-time Australian Supercars Champion, became the new member of this exclusive club with his race win on debut last weekend on the streets of Chicago. These winners have been journeymen drivers who spent their entire careers trying to make a living in stock car racing, international stars looking for a new challenge, and road course ringers looking to capitalize on their ability to turn left and right.