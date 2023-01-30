These Are Jalopnik's Automotive Goals for 2023



José Rodríguez Jr.: Fix the Little Things — One at a Time

In 2023, I want to lay out a wrenching roadmap that won’t overwhelm me with its ambition but will reward me for consistency. A good friend of mine used to often ask “How do you eat an elephant?” and then reply with “…a bite at a time.”

This year, I want to take little bites of all my projects starting with a simple fix to get the fog lights of my 1997 BMW 318ti working again. One of the fog light connectors was sheared off years ago, and I’ve been meaning to wire in a new plug. But in order to crawl under the car, I’ll need a floor jack that can raise the hatchback high enough to wedge a pair of jack stands fitted with adapters, which I bought off of eBay.

Here at Jalopnik it’s safety first! I’ve relied on just jack stands and pinch welds in the past, but news of faulty stands sold in the U.S. at the onset of and during the global pandemic terrified me. It’s no fun feeling unsafe while wrenching, so I bought OE jack pads, and beefier stands bolstered with the adapters.

The thing is, my low-profile jack can’t go loft the car high enough to fit the taller stands. The low pro jack lives in the hatch next to a full-size spare; it’s meant to take up as little cargo space as possible. I’ve put off buying a bigger floor jack for the garage because they’re not cheap. But you can’t put a price on safety, and I’ll finally get to it! Then I can crawl down there and get up to all sorts of trouble.