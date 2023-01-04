These Are Your 2023 Automotive Goals

Fellas, we made it to 2023, and that’s a big achievement in itself. But, that hasn’t stopped you all from aiming even higher. That’s what led us to yesterday’s question.
We wanted to know what your automotive goals for the new year are. No matter how big or small they are, we wanted to hear what you are going for in 2023. From road trips and repairs, to new car purchases and modification, you all will definitely be busy for the next 12 months.
With that, let’s take a look at what your fellow Jalops are planning to get done over the next 12 months.
Advertisement
2 / 17
Road Trip the F-Type
Road Trip the F-Type
Do an extended road trip in my Jaguar F Type, and maybe buy a cheap project car to tinker with in the spare time that I don’t really have.
Your car is very pretty. May I please have it? Thank you in advance.
Submitted by: 365Daytonafan
Advertisement
3 / 17
Not Buying a Hornet
Not Buying a Hornet
my goal is to resist the urge to buy a Dodge Hornet GT. paying MSRP or higher is abhorrent to me at the DNA level, and buying a first-year model from a marque with a relatively poor dependability history is never a good idea. but i want a small CUV with some horses and i saw one at a car show and man. it’s going to be a long year, but i think i can convince myself to at least wait for the GLH.
Yeahhhh I’d maybe wait just a little while. Let the company work out some of the kinks, then go buckwild. The GLH will be the one to get, in my opinion.
Submitted by: epochellipse
Advertisement
4 / 17
Being a Fancy Boy
Being a Fancy Boy
Take delivery of both a GR Corolla and CT4V Blackwing at MSRP. But it may be a 2024 thing if the supply chain doesn’t improve. Yes, I’ve negotiated both cars for MSRP and I’m 3rd in line for a GRC and 1st in line for a 4BW.
That is quite a two car garage you’ve got right there. Mind sending me your address and a key to your home? Many thanks.
Submitted by: mountainbikingandtrackdays
Advertisement
5 / 17
Getting Rid of Your Brother-in-Law’s Stuff
Getting Rid of Your Brother-in-Law’s Stuff
Clean my former BIL’s crap out of my garage so I can park my vehicles inside again.
He has a Honda ATV that probably hasn’t run since before Obama was president, a kayak, an exercise bike and the left overs from his real estate sign making venture.
He has until June 1 to remove ALL of his stuff or i call the 1-800-got-junk people.
He sounds like a real bum. Good luck with that. Keep the kayak though. Those are always a good time if you ask me.
Submitted by: Earthbount Misfit I
Advertisement
6 / 17
Finish the Renault 4
Finish the Renault 4
Well, there’s a couple of pieces of plastic cladding behind the front wheel wells that I’ve been putting off installing in my Renault 4 GTL for over 2 years now because of the fear of drilling into a body panel, but I’m determined to do it sooner rather than later. Maybe also finish wiring the cheap, faux-retro car stereo that’s been sitting there. But first I really, really have to deal with the broken windshield wipers.
I kinda hate how weird it looks with the missing trim bits, especially in comparison with the many fully original ones still driving around in my neck of the woods, but I just fear the idea of creating multiple rust spots, or simply fucking up the hole placement and it ending up looking crooked. I have the parts, the special rivets, screws, tools... but I just fear fucking up so badly I never had the courage to finally go through with it. And at the same time I like to think I’m skilled enough to not have to pay someone to do such a simple thing; I got used to at least trying to fix things myself before taking the Quatrelle to the shop, but at the same time I feel like this is something I may fuck up worse than, say, tearing the carburettor apart.
Although I usually prefer that older cars are kept original, I will likely paint the plastic cladding black to go with the previous owner’s aesthetic mods (blacked out wheels, bumpers, fender guards and door handles, as well as a darker grille from an older model) because I can’t afford the cost of reverting it back to original, and if I’m being honest, I never really loved the light grey accents in white ones (I think they look wonderful in contrast with pretty much any other colour). Also, if I end up being able to afford reverting it to the original look I can always repaint the plastic cladding.
Whenever I see a Renault 4 (which is not often), all I can think about is the oft-forgotten movie Leap Year in which a Renault 4 is the star.
“She’s a classic.”
Submitted by: Comment Box Sanitation Dept. - never sticks to cars
Advertisement
7 / 17
Little Odds and Ends
Little Odds and Ends
Just simple stuff.... I need to get the Dash Control Interface module to work on my S2000 so I can use the controls by the steering wheel with my aftermarket head unit (which all have tiny buttons that are trickier to operate at speed).
Also need to replace the Ballade Sports Timing Chain Tensioner with a Billman unit once I manage to get my hands on one... More as a preventative thing, as I’ve seen enough anecdotal complaints about the Ballade unit on S2ki to feel concerned.
You got this, pal. Godspeed, because that is far more than I could ever handle. Also, thank you for reminding me that I should have bought an S2000 over my Z4.
Submitted by: dhj
Advertisement
8 / 17
Van Rejuvination
Van Rejuvination
My van needs some love. I treat my Grand Caravan like the cheap cargo-and-people-hauling workhorse that it is, which means that the interior has that patina that only comes from being owned by a perpetually-frazzled father - so many crumbs, crumpled receipts, mystery stains, screws from something I was working on, all the hair clips my daughter manages to work free in the five minutes between our house and preschool. But we’re in the middle of a bunch of minor home projects, so getting it clean and keeping it that way seems a stretch at the moment.
Other than that, my trans cooler lines appear to be leaking, which I need to take care of ASAP along with a filter and fluid change. My struts and front sway bar links are shot. My tires look fine, but the light snow we had at Christmas tells me that maybe some better rubber might be in order. We’ll see how much Uncle Sam decides to give back this year in refunds, though the trans leak may have to be dealt with sooner rather than latter. And curse Dodge for not putting a dip stick on the 62TE.
Give the Grand Caravan the respect and love it deserves. I demand it.
Submitted by: dbeach84
Advertisement
9 / 17
Get Weird With It
Get Weird With It
I want to buy and import something weird. Something that makes people ask why the hell would anyone do that, the answer to which is that sometimes chaos is its own reward. I just don’t know what. Maybe an Austin Allegro, just for the heck of it. Maybe not, though. Just drive weirder this year, I guess.
There that is my resolution and goal, drive weirder. For fun.
Please report back when you do this. I want to know just how weird you got. Take it up a notch.
Submitted by: skeffles
Advertisement
10 / 17
Get Real Fancy
Get Real Fancy
Drive as many fancy cars as possible.
Over the holidays, a friend introduced me to a guy with a dealer’s license that kinda fell into finding high end cars for people here in Florida. His car knowledge is intermediate and wants me to join the team he is creating as his automotive SME. We have another meeting end of this week to discuss details.
I’m hyped.
Woah! What a job! That’s going to be so sick for you. Congrats! Just don’t crash. Nobody likes when someone crashes their car.
Submitted by: 900turbo
Advertisement
11 / 17
Fix the Fuel Pumps
Fix the Fuel Pumps
Working on the Fuel Pumps Assembly on my BMW 850. New is $1,500 and unavailable, Guy is selling a newly designed one that does not crack for $900 or I am going to attempt to retrofit and E36 single fuel pump $200 instead of the stock dual pumps. Need to get it not leaking for when I put it back up on E-Bay this spring. I had a French bidder not pay last year. I am going to save my $$$ until 2024 and then decide whether I go vintage Viper or something current with a warranty
Oh, BMW repairs. I salute you, friend. Please stay strong, because it will (as you already know) be brutal.
Submitted by: Bob
Advertisement
12 / 17
Continue Having Amazing Taste
Continue Having Amazing Taste
#1 Take delivery of the 2023 300C I ordered last September after the reveal. Enjoy the hell out of it.
#2 Continue to work on my 2001 Mustang Bullitt project car. I’ve already replaced all the suspension, clutch, flywheel. Next up is brakes, bodywork, repaint, and engine rebuild (maybe not in that order).
You’re a really cool person. Enjoy the 300C. It’s the end of an era that I don’t want to be over. Gas be dammed, enjoy it, my freind.
Submitted by: Sucker for a ‘23 300C (formerly Magnum_SRT8)
Advertisement
13 / 17
Blow Your Money
Blow Your Money
Bought my new daily driver yesteday (Bolt EUV), now its time for me to find my forever project R107 SL560. Looking for red on black or black on red, hopefully full restoration and I’ll keep it forever.
The R107 is beautiful, but goddamn that’s going to be a nightmare project. More power to you, I guess.
Submitted by: C453Y
Advertisement
14 / 17
Fixin’ Stuff
Fixin’ Stuff
Maintenance. i have all the tools at home. just need to find the time to do it.