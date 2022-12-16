“Look, I mostly don’t care because I won’t be buying anything new, and all of the really ‘cool’ stuff I probably won’t get to see.

“What I do care about, is all of the mainstream stuff that I’ll start seeing on my daily commute, or that friends and acquaintances will buy even though the new car market is still stupid and probably will be until 2024.

“I had to look up ‘What’s new in 2023’, and buried among all the futuristic EVs are gems like these.

“That’s the 2024 Chevy Trax. Yes, the Trax, that homely slightly-better-than-an-EcoSport SUV that somehow GM manages to sell a ton of. I dare say that’s the best-looking Chevy SUV I’ve seen in a while.

“Speaking of small SUVs, I’m also interested to see how the Dodge Hornet does. Getting to finally see something new from them in...(checks notes)...a whole lot of years is nice. It’s a Stellantis SUV that isn’t a Jeep. Hallelujah.”