On the whole, 2022 has been a pretty mixed year. Sure, we got a new Taylor Swift album and some cool cars launched, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. But, we all also became increasingly aware that the world was on fire with people using personal jets like a daily driver.
Anyways, we’re starting to look ahead to the new year here at Jalopnik, which is now just 15 days away! So, as 2023 fast approaches, we wanted to know from you what cars you were excited to see. These are some of your top answers.
Mercedes W14
“It would be fun to see a competitive Mercedes Formula 1 car and actually have a three-way fight.
“And yes, that is a sentence I never expected to type. But honestly, just any team(s) to step up and be on Red Bull Racing’s level.”
It’s been a tough year for Mercedes fans in F1 this year. The team started on the back foot but has been developing nicely through the year and even gave George Russell his first race win. What can they muster up next season?
“Look, I mostly don’t care because I won’t be buying anything new, and all of the really ‘cool’ stuff I probably won’t get to see.
“What I do care about, is all of the mainstream stuff that I’ll start seeing on my daily commute, or that friends and acquaintances will buy even though the new car market is still stupid and probably will be until 2024.
“I had to look up ‘What’s new in 2023’, and buried among all the futuristic EVs are gems like these.
“That’s the 2024 Chevy Trax. Yes, the Trax, that homely slightly-better-than-an-EcoSport SUV that somehow GM manages to sell a ton of. I dare say that’s the best-looking Chevy SUV I’ve seen in a while.
“Speaking of small SUVs, I’m also interested to see how the Dodge Hornet does. Getting to finally see something new from them in...(checks notes)...a whole lot of years is nice. It’s a Stellantis SUV that isn’t a Jeep. Hallelujah.”
“Honestly, the BMW XM. It’s one of the most unique, unapologetic, ridiculously over-the-top BMWs ever. The 644hp base model is already the most powerful production BMW ever, and the XM Label Red will have even more power - 735!”
The XM will be the most expensive BMW when it arrives in April 2023. When that happens, you’ll be able to hear it coming thanks to a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that, with its hybrid powertrain, produces 644 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque.
Suggested by: stephen-macarthur
LMDh
“The new LMDh/GTP cars are going to be awesome to watch. We are about to enter yet another golden era of motorsport seeing manufacturers like BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Cadillac, Acura, and Porsche going head to head.”
Endurance racing is getting a shakeup next year with the debut of the new hybrid LMDh class. Cars from the likes of Cadillac, BMW, Ferrari and Lamborghini will all take part in races covering thousands of miles.
Another ‘22 model we’re yet to see in the wild. Maybe 2023 will be the year the Bronco Raptor finally breaks out of the stable, or your local mall parking lot.
Suggested by: Brian Swedberg (Facebook)
Honda Civic Type R
“Just maybe I’ll be able to test drive and own a CTR next year. My own dealer group won’t cut us a break on one. Maybe next year they’ll actually be an attainable sports car. Oh Also, Ferrari’s VGT drops today so that’s kind of close enough. Excited.”
Apparently 2023 is the year of the performance pack as the Civic Type R will join the GR Corolla on sale next year.
Suggested by: sneakylazyhoar
Toyota Crown
“I’m ambivalent about the styling on the Toyota Crown, so I want to see one in person before I write it off as the ugly middle ground between sedan and crossover. Also, I need to desalinize my palette after the death of the Avalon, the middle-age, middle-management person’s Lexus.”
The Toyota Crown definitely looks like it falls in that strange middle ground between sedan and crossover, much like the Polestar 2. And, if you’ve ever seen one of those in the flesh, it’s not a bad space to play in.
Suggested by: egnis78
None of Them
“Honestly. Nothing. I’m not interested in new cars anymore as they have too much electronic BS that probably isn’t going to last long term. Plus I don’t want all those electronic nannies. ABS, air bags, and AWD is just fine with me.”